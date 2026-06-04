LAHORE: Heavy rain and a dust storm swept across Lahore on Thursday, just hours before the third and final One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium.

Strong winds, blowing at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour, triggered a dust storm across the city, significantly reducing visibility and darkening the skies during daytime, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Rain later began in and around Gaddafi Stadium, raising concerns over the scheduled ODI match between Pakistan and Australia.

The downpour brought much-needed relief to residents after several days of intense heat, making the weather considerably cooler and more pleasant.

لاہور قذافی اسٹیڈیم اور اطراف میں تیز بارش

قذافی اسٹیڈیم میں پاکستان اور آسٹریلیا کے درمیان ون ڈے میچ آج شیڈول ہے#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/EYIR0U5X0u — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 4, 2026

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed confidence ahead of the series decider despite his team’s defeat in the second ODI at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, Afridi said Pakistan’s bowlers conceded too many runs in the closing stages of Australia’s innings, while early wickets and challenging batting conditions also contributed to the defeat.

“Extra runs at the end of the innings proved costly. We lost early wickets, and the pitch was not easy for batting,” he said.

Despite the setback, the skipper remained optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the final ODI.

Read More: Shaheen vows to bounce back in final ODI against Australia

“We will try to win the game. There is only a day’s gap between matches, so we will not dwell too much on our mistakes,” he added.

Afridi also highlighted the nature of the pitch, saying bowlers who targeted the stumps were rewarded, while Pakistan was unable to fully benefit from reverse swing after the ball was changed.

The third ODI will decide the outcome of the series, weather permitting.