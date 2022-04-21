Lahore jalsa: Imran Khan hints at Islamabad protest, demands fresh elections

LAHORE: Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will neither accept slavery nor the imported government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a massive rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan today, Imran Khan said that he will unveil the strategy in the public gathering today.

Imran Khan said that the rulers of Pakistan are being selected by the foreign countries who put their consciences on sale. The people are now aware of a selected government that is imposed by external powers, he added.

“I will never accept this imported government, selected rulers and the gang of thieves at any cost.”

“I was trying to make Pakistan’s foreign policy independent. Whatever decisions we are making in the interests of the Pakistanis but not to appease someone else. Threats had also been given in the past and the rulers had surrendered on a telephone call.”

“I had taken up the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia on every platform. However, they did not like my move to raise my voice on this issue.”

“I have never taken dictation from anyone nor I will do this in future.”

Russia visit

Imran Khan said, “A foreign power questioned me to tell the reason for Russia’s visit. The gas reserves are ending in Pakistan and Russia offered oil stocks at a 30 per cent lesser price. We could have sold petrol and diesel at 30 per cent lesser price.”

“We were also eyeing 2 million tonnes of wheat stock from Russia which was also offered at a 20 per cent lesser price. I could have reduce inflation through the imports from Russia.”

“India was also a close partner of the United States (US) and the neighbouring country was also purchasing oil from Russia. The US had also pressurised India to end ties with Russia but New Delhi rejected it by saying that it will maintain ties with Russia for its nation.”

The former premier said that a foreign plot was prepared after Pakistan maintained friendly ties with China.

Foreign plot

The former premier said that a foreign plot was prepared after Pakistan maintained friendly ties with China.

“A foreign conspiracy could never be succeeded without the help of people like Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar. The people like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq are also present in Pakistan who took part in the foreign conspiracy.”

“The three stooges got united and topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was performing well with record exports and reviving the national economy.”

Economic achievements

Imran Khan said that $31 billion in remittances were sent by the overseas Pakistanis during our PTI tenure.

“We have made a record tax collection worth Rs6,000 billion which is the highest in the history of Pakistan. The example of Pakistan is being given across the globe regarding its successful technique to cope with the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We have fought the sugar mafia and protected the farmers of the country. Due to farmer-friendly policies, the country witnessed a record crop production during PTI tenure.”

“Pakistan was going to get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it was being recognised globally that Pakistan’s economy is put on a right path.”

Toshakhana allegations

Imran Khan censured his political rivals for levelling allegations against him for illegally receiving precious gifts from Toshakhana.

Imran Khan said, “Allegations are being levelled against me that I’d taken gifts from Toshakhana. All gifts to the prime minister and ministers are sent to the Toshakhana.”

The former premier detailed that a gift could be purchased by paying 15 per cent to the Toshakhana during the previous government. The payment rate was increased to 50 per cent during PTI tenure, he added.

“I’d purchased gifts from Toshakhana in a legal way. I had used the Toshakhana money to repair roads instead of putting the financial burden on the national exchequer.”

“I could have spent public money by establishing camp offices but I did not do anything like this. I am the only prime minister whose personal expenditures are lowest.”

War on terror

Imran Khan strongly criticised Pakistan’s participation in the US-led war on terror which caused a financial loss worth over $100 billion and 80,000 lives were lost. He reiterated that he had said ‘absolutely not’ to give military bases to the US in an interview.

‘Threatening’ diplomatic cable

Imran Khan said that a US diplomat had threated a country of 220 million population. He said that a diplomatic cable was received by the PTI government which confirmed that the Pakistani envoy was threatened.

“The US diplomat had threatened that Pakistan will face severe consequences if the no-trust motion against Imran Khan is failed.”

He said that the no-trust motion was introduced just one day after the threatening diplomatic cable and later horse-trading of the lawmakers was started to topple the PTI government.

‘Imported government’

Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif had been imposed as the prime minister of Pakistan who is facing Rs40 billion corruption along with his son, Hamza Shehbaz.

He announced that he will continue fighting the corrupt people.

He also rejected the inquiry commission announced by PM Shehbaz Sharif and demanded an open hearing in the Supreme Court (SC) on the threatening diplomatic cable.

Islamabad protest, fresh elections

Imran Khan has hinted at giving a call for the Islamabad protest and asked the PTI workers to start preparations. He clarified that his political party is not willing to create chaos in the country.

He also clarified that they are not challenging the army and the nation is standing side-by-side with the armed forces.

He demanded to immediately organise fresh elections in the country as PTI will never accept the imported government.

