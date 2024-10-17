Lahore ‘rape’ incident: Over 250 arrested during students protests

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested over 250 students, in connection with the violent protests erupted against alleged rape of a female student in a private college in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that they have been identifying and apprehending suspects with the help of videos.

According to the police, the number of arrested individuals has reached 250, and further arrests are expected.

Moreover, the police have clarified that not all arrested individuals are students, and some non-student elements have been found to be involved in vandalism and other nefarious activities under the guise of protests.

The police have assured that the situation in the city is now under control and has returned to normal.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz categorically dismissed rumors of an alleged on-campus rape of a Lahore student, terming it a “fabricated story” designed to mislead and instigate students through social media.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that the incident never occurred, and the rumors were intentionally spread to harm the government’s reputation.

Last week, news of the alleged rape went viral on social media, prompting the police to arrest a security guard at the college. The police confirmed that the suspect was in custody and an investigation was underway.

However, in a press conference today, CM Maryam Nawaz dismissed the allegations and said “The alleged rape incident was a fabricated story with no basis in reality.”

She further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fueling the rumors to gain political advantage.

“The girl is not a rape victim, but a victim of bad politics and conspiracy,” she added.

Meanwhile, the FIA team initiated action against those spreading false information regarding Lahore college ‘rape’ case, on social media that caused discomfort in the public order.

Prior to this, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

Father of girl denies rape incident

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college denied any such incident, stating that the ongoing protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports,” he added, expressing disbelief after viewing footage of the protests concerning his daughter. “Those who have daughters can feel this pain,” he said.