Lahore-Rawalpindi Fast Train to Complete Journey in 2.25 Hours

LAHORE – In a landmark move destined to redefine public infrastructure in Pakistan, the Punjab Government and Pakistan Railways have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the province’s first high-speed train service and modernize regional rail networks.

The project, spearheaded by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, aims to bridge the gap between major cities with European-standard transit facilities.

The Flagship Project: Lahore to Rawalpindi in 135 Minutes

The highlight of the agreement is the introduction of Pakistan’s first genuine fast train on the 280 km Lahore-Rawalpindi route. Once operational, the travel time between the two cities will be slashed to just 2 hours and 15 minutes, providing a lightning-fast alternative to road travel.

Expanding the Network: 8 New Local Routes

The initiative isn’t limited to the capital corridor. The Punjab government will provide state-of-the-art Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains to cover 1,415 kilometers across 20 regions. The planned routes include:

Shahdara to Narowal (79 km) and Narowal to Sialkot (62 km).

Raiwind, Kasur, and Pakpattan to Lodhran (370 km).

Sheikhupura, Jaranwala, and Shorkot (220 km).

Lalamusa, Malikwal, and Sargodha (147 km).

Faisalabad via Chak Jhumra to Shahinabad (68 km).

Inter-provincial Route: Kot Addu via Dera Ghazi Khan to Kashmore (303 km).

Modernization and Safety Enhancements

Minister Hanif Abbasi emphasized that this project is more than just speed; it is about a total system overhaul.

“We are bringing the European standard of rail travel to the 11 crore people of Punjab,” Abbasi stated. “Under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, we are introducing unmanned automated systems at crossings to prevent accidents and upgrading the historic Lahore Railway Station with world-class parking and aesthetics.”

Key Infrastructure Highlights:

New Rolling Stock: Government of Punjab to procure brand-new engines and modern coaches.

Green Corridors: A 40 km long “Green Park” will be developed from Shahdara to Raiwind, featuring 400,000 trees to mirror European scenic rail tracks.

Beautification: Massive renovation of railway stations to improve passenger experience and tourism appeal.

A Vision for Transformation

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi lauded the Chief Minister’s “bullet-speed” governance, noting that her supervision of the project ensures its success. He acknowledged the year-long efforts of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in bringing this vision to life.

According to official estimates, approximately 90 million people are expected to benefit from these nine new routes, marking the first significant investment in railway track utility and passenger comfort in decades.