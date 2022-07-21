Lahore receives record rainfall in seven-hour long unabated downpour

LAHORE: A seven-hour spell of heavy rainfall lashed parts of Lahore on Thursday as the provincial capital of the Punjab province received at most 234 mm of downpour during the period, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Tajpura area of the city received the maximum rainfall of 234mm, followed by 160mm in the airport area, 149 mm in Mughalpura, 148mm at Nakhuda Chowk (roundabout), 128 mm at Lakshmi Chowk, and 105mm in Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities. In a statement, he asked elected representatives to go out in the field and monitor the drainage work in their areas.

Calling the need to utilize all the resources for drainage from low-lying areas, Hamza Shahbaz urged to complete the drainage work in minimum time.

Read More: DEPRESSION IN ARABIAN SEA TO BRING RAINFALL IN SINDH AND BALOCHISTAN: PMD

According to Radio Pakistan, Rain and wind thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan during the next 12 hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments