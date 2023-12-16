Pakistan conducts first ‘artificial rain test’ through cloud seeding

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday successfully conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud-seeding over a limited area in Lahore to curb smog, revealed caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique that aims to stimulate precipitation. This is done by introducing different substances into clouds that further promote the formation of raindrops.

Addressing the media, Naqvi said that the artificial rain experiment was made with the assistance of the UAE.

“Around 10 per cent of Lahore areas have received rainfall today due to cloud seeding experiment,” he said, adding that at least 48 flares were deployed for cloud seeding.

He further highlighted that the monitoring and attentiveness started as early as 9:00 in the morning, emphasizing an ongoing commitment to the success of the artificial rain initiative.

Naqvi also thanked the Environment Department and UAE team for their help in the process.

What is artificial rain?

Artificial rain is a weather modification technique used to induce showers by introducing various substances into clouds that serve as cloud condensation or ice nuclei, which encourage the formation and growth of precipitation particles.

The most common substances used for cloud seeding include silver iodide, potassium iodide, and liquid propane.

Cloud seeding is typically done using aircraft, ground-based generators, or rockets. The effectiveness of artificial rain or cloud seeding can vary, and it is subject to factors such as cloud type, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

While some studies suggest that cloud seeding can enhance precipitation under certain conditions, the overall effectiveness and long-term environmental impact are still subjects of ongoing research and debate.