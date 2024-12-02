Lahore remains most polluted city with high level of smog

LAHORE: Persistent smog continuing to haunt Lahore keeping the city on the top of the polluted air list as the most polluted city of the world, ARY News reported.

The city’s air quality reading remained 303 points, posing serious threat to public health.

The air quality of Multan, Peshawar and Karachi has been hazardous. The level of particulate matter in air has been measured 268 points in Multan. While 230 points in Peshawar and 215 in Karachi.

Air pollutants’ level in Punjab soared with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappling with severe air pollution, which has reached to alarming levels, much above the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization. Unhygienic air causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures dropped with cooling air.

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health issues.