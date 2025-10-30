Lahore remains most polluted city as smog crisis haunts Punjab

LAHORE: Lahore ranked number one on the list of the world’s most polluted cities as bad air engulfed Punjab on Thursday.

According to the IQAir Lahore’s air quality index reading remained 571 today as the smog crisis continuing to haunt Punjab’s capital city.

Faisalabad ranked the most polluted city in the country with worst air quality as the city’s AQI reading recorded 685 – maximum in the region. Particulate matter measured 667 in Gujranwala, while 378 in Multan and 349 in Bahawalpur.

Last year air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.