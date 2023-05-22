Lahore reports surge in electricity demand due to scorching heat

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported a surge in electricity demand due to the scorching heat, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a LESCO spokesperson, the company has projected a demand of 3,700 megawatts to meet the growing needs of the city. meanwhile, the national grid is currently providing 3,500 megawatts of electricity to LESCO.

However, different areas of Lahore are experiencing two-hour power outages, while the rural areas surrounding Lahore are also facing even longer periods of load shedding, ranging from three to four hours.

LESCO spokesperson mentioned that load shedding is being implemented on line loss feeders. This measure aims to prioritize areas where electricity theft and technical losses are higher, ensuring a fair distribution of available power resources.