LAHORE: A third roof collapse tragedy has hit the provincial capital of Punjab as a 13-year-old girl lost her life on Raiwind Road when the ceiling of a house located at Raiwand Road caved in, ARY News reported.

According to reports recieved by Rescue 1122 officials, roof of the house, built with iron TR girders suddenly collapsed while children were playing on it.

The collapsed resulted in the death of a young girl, while two women and a young girl sustained injuries.

Following the collapse the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital.

This is the third such incident in Lahore within the span of three days and the second one reported today alone.

Just hours earlier in Baghbanpura, a child was killed and four people were injured when the roof of a school building collapsed during a summer camp in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore on Thursday, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred during renovation work at the school where a summer camp was underway and a number of children were present.

Following the collapse, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. One critically injured child later succumbed to injuries. He was identified as eight-year-old Abu Bakar.

The injured include workers identified as 35-year-old Khizar, 38-year-old Shakeel, 32-year-old Abdul Latif and 42-year-old Nazeer.

These back-to-back tragedies come barely two days after a major disaster in the Kahna area, where the roof of a tuition centre collapsed during classes. Fourteen young students lost their lives in that incident. Rescue officials said excessive weight from ongoing construction on the roof caused the iron girders to snap, sending heavy rubble crashing down on the children. Around 35 students were present at the centre when the roof gave way.