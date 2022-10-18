Lahore reports three rape cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: The incidents of sexual abuse against women are increasing with every passing day in Punjab as the provincial capital, Lahore reported three ‘rape cases’ during the last 24 hours.

Lahore police registered three separate FIRs of rape during a single day.

As per details, the first FIR of the rape was reported in Green Town, Lahore, where a married woman was molested by a man named Waqas after luring her into a job trap. The accused also took Rs100,000 from the alleged rape victim.

In a second incident, a 20-year-old handicapped girl was raped by accused named Sadaqat Ali in Gojra. The accused fled the home after committing the heinous crime. the victim’s uncle registered the FIR of the incident at Gojra police station.

The third FIR of the day was registered in Iqbal Town area of Lahore, where an accused named Tanvir raped his seventeen-year-old cousin. The FIR stated that the accused raped the girl several times after promising to marry her.

In a separate rape incident reported on Monday, an eight-year girl was allegedly gang-raped in Chiniot.

As per details, six men ‘gang-raped’ 8 years old girl and fled away. The rape victim had been shifted to the hospital for medical.

