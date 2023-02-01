Lahore restaurants allowed to operate till 11pm

LAHORE: Retracting its earlier order to close markets and restaurants at 10pm owing to smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has now allowed restaurants to operate till 11pm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the written order of the previous hearing in the smog case.

In its revised order, the court has also allowed home delivery service till 12:30am.

The LHC further directed the traffic police to issue contact numbers for information regarding traffic jams.

During the previous hearing, the LHC ordered the closure of markets and restaurants from Monday-Thursday at 10 pm and allowed businesses to operate till 11 pm on weekends.

Justice Shahid Karim also ordered to seal schools defying LHC’s three weekly offs decision. He also directed the education department to strictly implement LHC orders.

The court, however, put off the suggestion seeking the closure of markets on Sunday.

Comments