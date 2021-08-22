Third suspect in Lahore rickshaw harassment case arrested: police

LAHORE: The number of suspects arrested in a case involving harassment of a group of women travelling in a qingqi rickshaw in Lahore on Independence Day has increased to three, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, three suspects have been arrested by the Sukheki police and have been handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Punjab police.

“The suspects have been handed over to CIA officials at Pindi Bhattian toll plaza from where they have been shifted to CIA centre in Kotwali area,” they said.

The three alleged harassers have been arrested with the help of geofencing technology, which proved their presence at the time of the incident near Minar-e-Pakistan. “The suspects are being interrogated and would be booked under an already filed case against them,” the police said.

On Saturday, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Lahore arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in harassing a woman travelling on Qingqi Rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The report stated that both suspects were shifted to an unidentified location while further investigation was underway.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan previously announced that the Lahore police have identified two men who harassed a woman near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 night.

Police have already registered a case against a nearly dozen motorcyclists over a video showing harassment of women.

The police have registered a case at Laari Adda police station against 10 to 12 unidentified motorcyclists who were spotted in the video harassing the female riders.