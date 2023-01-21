Lahore schoolgirls accused of torturing classmate get pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to three schoolgirls who were booked for allegedly torturing their class fellow at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Lahore.

Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal took up the bail plea filed by three of the suspects.

As the hearing went underway, advocate Mian Rab Nawaz, who appeared on behalf of the three girls, claimed that the victim was a drug addict herself and wanted to engage his clients in the illegal act.

After listening to the arguments, the Lahore judge granted pre-arrest bail to three girls against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The Lahore court also barred authorities from arresting the petitioners until Jan 30.

Lahore Police yesterday launched an inquiry into the torture incident of a student by her classmates at an elite school in Punjab.

Three schoolgirls are shown in a viral video forcing their classmate to the ground and sitting on her, one of the girls can be seen grabbing the hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to apologize.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was registered on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, named Imran.

The FIR stated that the accused drug addict Jannat tortured the victim with her sister Kainat, Umaima, and Noor Rehman and later stole the daughter’s gold chain as well.

