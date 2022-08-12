Lahore: Strict action against harassment, one-wheeling on Aug 14

Lahore: Punjab Police has announced to take strict action against people causing disruption of peace, indulging in one-wheeling, or riding silencer-less bikes on Independence day, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Deputy Inspector General of Operations has ordered to take strict action against anyone causing disruption of peace on the 75th Independence Day of the country.

The DIG Operations said that harassment of women would not be tolerated. People should stay civilized, and respect women, while celebrating the independence day of the country.

The DIG Operations added that strict action would be taken against people indulging in one-wheeling or riding silencer-less bikes.

