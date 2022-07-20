Lahore: Three children drown in pond

LAHORE: Three young children drowned in a pond of rainwater in the Nishter Colony area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

According to details, the children were playing when they slipped into a pond filled with rainwater near their house in the Nishter Colony area.

The children, 11-year-old Zafar, six-year-old Aima and four-year-old Gul, were immediately taken out of the pond by area people rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed all the three children had died before arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident and expressed condolences to bereaved families of the children.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore Division on the tragic incident and directed the authorities to launch an investigation.

On July 19, a four-member family drowned at a nullah in Karachi’s Shadman Town after their motorbike slipped into the overflowing drain as two of them were later saved by rescue teams.

Rescue officials said that four members of a family including the husband, wife and children were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

