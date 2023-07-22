32.9 C
Lahore: Three killed in motorway accident

LAHORE: At least three people were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Sukheki, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the initial investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the car snoozed off and the car collided with the approaching truck.

All three dead people were residents of Lahore. The deceased were identified as Ali Jan, Abuzar, and Rizwan.

Meanwhile, rescue officials shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

In another motorway accident reported yesterday, three passengers died and over 20 got injured in an accident on M9 Motorway.

According to police, a passenger bus en route to Hyderabad from Karachi met an accident with a truck on the motorway.

As a result, three passengers died on the spot while over 20 were injured. The injured and bodies were moved to nearby hospital by the rescue sources.

