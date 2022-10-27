Lahore TikToker arrested for displaying arms

LAHORE: In yet another incident, a TikToker was arrested on Thursday in Mughalpura area of Lahore for publicly displaying arms on popular video-sharing platform, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspect posted a video on TikTok where he was seen displaying his arms publicly. Police have arrested the suspect after the video went viral on a popular video-sharing platform.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offence and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Earlier, a TikToker cop was arrested after his aerial firing video went viral on social media in Karachi.

As per details, the cop deputed at FB Industrial Area did aerial firing near Nazimabad Police Quarters and filmed it for the TikTok video.

The Tiktoker cop said the video of his aerial firing is six months old and now it has gone viral, resulting in his arrest.

