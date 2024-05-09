Lahore to get 300 electric buses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to acquire 300 electric buses for provincial capital Lahore.

This was stated by senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a meeting headed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review completion of Punjab chief minister’s 33 special projects.

In the meeting, Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was informed of plans to acquire 300 electric buses for Lahore.

In addition to Lahore, 330 electric buses will be introduced in other cities within Punjab. An extensive five-hour session was conducted to review the CM’s Special Projects and initiatives.

Additionally, the first phase of construction and renovation of rural and basic health centers will be completed by October, with the vaccination of major hospitals to be completed by June, Aurangzeb informed the meeting.

Furthermore, Expressways on key routes will be constructed with an investment of Rs. 176 billion, she added. The senior minister announced establishment of a dedicated complaint number for all departments, as per directives of CM Maryam Nawaz

The Air ambulance service will be operational by June, while the Motorway Ambulance service will start by December, she added.