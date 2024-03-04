Lahore to get Pakistan’s first government-run cancer hospital

24.9 C
Monday, March 4, 2024
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced on Monday the establishment of the first public cancer hospital in Lahore’s Valencia Town, ARY News reported.

She made this announcement while reviewing the proposed site of the first public cancer hospital near Valencia Town in Lahore today.

On the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister was briefed about the proposed site of the cancer hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the Punjab government will bring in the best doctors and the latest machinery for treating patients at the cancer hospital.

She said cancer patients will be treated free of cost in the first government hospital of Punjab. She said highly qualified best doctors and state-of-the-art latest machinery will be available in the healthcare facility.

On this occasion, former senator Pervez Rasheed, members of assembly Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq and Dr Adnan were also with Maryam Nawaz.

