LAHORE, August 11: Township police on Tuesday said the post-mortem reports of two women who died in police custody showed no signs of torture, as the city police chief addressed the case at a press conference.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza were also present at the press conference.

CCPO Lahore said one of the women had injection marks on her hand. He added that police had a video in which both women mentioned using injections.

“We did not say that they were using drugs,” the CCPO said, clarifying the police position on the matter.

He said the post-mortem reports had established that the women were not subjected to torture.

The CCPO said two major events were taking place in Lahore on the day of the incident and a large number of police personnel had been deployed there.

He said police had videos showing people apprehending the two women. According to him, their clothes were torn while they were being caught and they arrived at the police station in the same condition.

Addressing reports that dupattas had been placed around the women’s necks, the CCPO said the women were using the dupattas to cover their torn clothes.

He said fraud cases had been registered against both women, who were temporarily residing in Lahore.