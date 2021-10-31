Lahore trader attacked over refusal to pay Rs5mn extortion

LAHORE: Unidentified men opened fire at the residence of a trader in Lahore after refusing to pay extortion of Rs5 million as police had launched a probe into the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a trader living in the Shafiqabad area of the city received threatening phone calls with extortionists demanding him to pay Rs5 million or face consequences. On his refusal, the suspects attacked his home and opened fire.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects at Shafiqabad police station and had launched a probe to trace the suspects behind the incident.

In a similar incident in the city, thugs resorted to indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of Shad Bagh situated in the provincial capital of Punjab after refusal over payment of extortion money demanded by the perpetrators.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows motorcycle riding perpetrators firing at a young man.

According to details, the young man whose name was revealed to be Imran remained safe during the attempt on his life.

Imran in a statement to the media after the incident claimed that the thugs namely, Ehsham and Aman had demanded Rs 0.5 million as extortion money from his father.

Imran further said that law enforcement was yet to take notice of the incident and register a case despite repeated attempts by the family to bring the matter to their attention.

