LAHORE: The City Traffic Police have taken action against unregistered Qingqi rickshaws and loaders, imposing a ban on their entry into model roads, including Canal Road.

In order to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and to maintain smooth traffic flow, authorities have prohibited the entry of unregistered loaders and Qingqi rickshaws on model roads, particularly Canal Road.

The Traffic Police have initiated strict enforcement measures for public safety, stating that Qingqi rickshaws and loaders without registration or number plates will no longer be allowed to operate on the roads.

According to an awareness campaign issued by the Traffic Police, the entry of unregistered and unnumbered loaders and Qingqi rickshaws has been completely banned on model roads, especially Canal Road.

The statement further said that this step has been taken to ensure public safety, maintain traffic discipline, and reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

Traffic officials noted that unregistered vehicles not only create traffic congestion but also make it difficult to identify responsible individuals in the event of crimes or accidents.

The City Traffic Police confirmed that the ban will take immediate effect, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

Authorities have appealed to citizens and drivers to ensure the registration of their rickshaws and loaders and to comply with traffic regulations in order to contribute to safer roads.

They also emphasised that road safety can only be achieved through strict adherence to traffic laws, and violations will be treated as punishable offences.