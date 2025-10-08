Lahore Traffic Police to confiscate Vehicles of E-Challan Defaulters

Lahore: As many as 2,546 vehicles have been blacklisted by the Lahore Traffic Police for non-payment of e-challans while their confiscation has also been ordered, ARY News reported.

The Lahore Traffic Police have taken the measure in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

An action plan has been finalized to take strict measures against habitual traffic fine defaulters, as per the officials.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed said that the blacklisted vehicles will be traced through Safe City cameras across the city and impounded until all outstanding fines are cleared.

He added that traffic officers have been instructed to check every vehicle’s e-challan record during duty hours. While he informed that “E-challans are issued automatically through Safe City cameras without discrimination, and paying them is mandatory for all citizens,” .

Dr. Waheed said that modern technology has helped improve traffic discipline and road safety, while PSCA teams are extending full support to traffic police in the impoundment campaign aimed at curbing traffic violations.

Initially, vehicles with 50 or more unpaid challans have been added to the blacklist.

Earlier, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched an online E-challan review feature, enabling citizens in Punjab to rectify incorrect electronic traffic challans they received.

The e-challan review feature has been introduced by PSCA on its official website, echallan.psca.gop.pk. By the feature, users can file complaints, upload supporting images, and request instant review of wrong traffic fines.

By this initiative correction process of incorrect electronic traffic challans will be streamlined, and the need for email-based complaints will be eliminated.

Upon submission of the complaint, the verification team of PSCA proceeds with the on-site checks.

If the error is confirmed correct, the e-challan is cancelled in no time. Citizens can also view all pending challans and associated images after registration on the website with a single click.

Moreover, e-challans are now being sent via SMS and WhatsApp to mobile numbers registered with the Excise and Taxation Department, enhancing accessibility and transparency.

This E-challan review feature reflects PSCA’s commitment to citizen convenience and technological innovation in traffic management.

The initiative is to provide citizens with an easy and hassle-free process. Moreover, the step is more towards digitising the routine processes.