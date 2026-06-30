LAHORE, June 30: A heartbreaking incident occurred on Tuesday when the roof of a tuition centre came crashing down in the Kahna area, killing 14 children and injuring several others, ARY News reported.

According to reports, around 35 children were studying inside the tuition centre when the roof suddenly collapsed. Rescue teams and local residents immediately started removing the debris. Rescue 1122 officials said they have so far pulled out 20 injured children and one teacher. Operations are still continuing to search for any children still trapped under the rubble.

Victims Identified

The Medical Superintendent of THQ Kahna Hospital confirmed the names of the deceased children:

16-year-old Khadija

7-year-old Mah Noor

7-year-old Ramsha Khan

5-year-old Murtaza

6-year-old Tabisha

9-year-old Ghulam Nabi

6-year-old Salman

8-year-old Fawad

Injured Children

Twelve injured children are being treated at THQ Kahna Hospital. Five children and one woman are now out of danger. Among the injured are 8-year-old Abia, 10-year-old Faria, 11-year-old Murtaza, 8-year-old Eyan, 7-year-old Rabia, and 30-year-old Hamidah Rehman.

Police Take Action

Police have arrested the two brothers who owned the tuition centre — Rehan and Faizan. A third brother is still being searched for. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said five people have been taken into custody in connection with the negligence.

What Caused the Collapse?

Preliminary investigations suggest construction work was going on the roof of the single-storey building. Soil and other material was being added, which created excessive weight and caused the roof to collapse. The tuition centre had been running at the location for the past one year.

Health Minister Responds

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Khan has declared an emergency in nearby hospitals. He said no negligence will be tolerated in the treatment of the injured children and that all possible medical facilities are being provided.

Rescue 1122 Statement

Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said more than 12 children are in critical condition. He added that the top priority is to safely rescue everyone still trapped and shift them to hospitals as quickly as possible. All available resources and heavy machinery have been deployed at the site.

Locals described the scene as very painful, with parents and family members gathered outside the hospital in a state of shock and grief.

Earlier, a similar type of incident occurred in Goth Gamuri of Umerkot district in Sindh, where three minor girls were killed after a school wall collapsed.

According to police, the girls were walking alongside the school wall while returning from a nearby madrasa when the wall suddenly collapsed, burying them under the debris.