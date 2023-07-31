Lahore: Two killed in car firing incident

LAHORE: Two persons have been killed in a car firing incident that took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that a car firing incident took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area in which two persons were killed. The slain persons were identified as Imran and Guddu.

Police added that the slain persons were having a property dispute with their brother-in-law. Police claimed that the brother-in-law along with his accomplice opened fire at the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police launched a thorough investigation into the firing incident.

In September last year, the Quetta car firing incident had a drop scene as the brother turned out to be the murderer of his three siblings over personal and property disputes.

Police solved the mystery of the killings of three sons of a renowned doctor in a car firing incident in Quetta yesterday. Police claimed to have arrested the murderer of three along with the object used in the attack.

The accused confessed to killing his siblings over personal differences and property disputes. The accused had opened fire on the vehicle in which his three brothers were killed.

Police said that a survivor namely Asfand – an employee – described the murder scene before the investigators which helped the police to arrest the murderer.

Asfand got wounded in the gun attack but survived the firing after faking his death on the crime scene by closing his eyes.