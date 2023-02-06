Lahore: Two minors killed in armed clash between rival groups

At least two minors were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in Lahore’s Shahdara Town area on Sunday (yesterday). Two rival groups opened fire in a crowded place, leaving two children dead and injuring passersby.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage which showed a man resorting to firing at the crowd and later the gunfire started from the other side.

Heavy firing between the groups created panic and two children fell down after receiving bullets while other people were running away for cover.

