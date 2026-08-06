Lahore: Two women died in police custody

LAHORE: Two women, accused of theft and fraud and arrested in Township police station, died in police custody in mysterious circumstances, police sources said on Thursday.

Police said that women suspects namely Anmol and Amna were arrested and died while being shifted to Litton Road police station.

The women were caught by citizens under allegations of theft and fraud and handed over to police, officials said.

Both accused had crime history and alleged of drug addiction.

“Anmol and Amna were handed over to the police investigation wing after registration of the case,” police said.

“Their health condition deteriorated during their shifting to the women police station and died while being transferred to hospital,” officials said.

Their bodies have been shifted to hospital for the postmortem report.

Police said that a fair and merit-based inquiry of the incident being conducted.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza has said that the identification of the deceased was delayed owing to the absence of their identity cards.

The family members who contacted the police also didn’t have the identity cards, which delayed the postmortem.

“Deceased women’s other relatives have come forward, the postmortem will be conducted after entry of their NICs,” DIG said.

The autopsy will help to establish the cause of the death of the deceased women, he added.