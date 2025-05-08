Three explosions reported on Lahore’s Walton Road

LAHORE: Panic spread across Lahore Walton Road and surrounding areas as three explosions were heard in quick succession, causing residents to rush out of their homes in fear, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing police.

According to Lahore Police, the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were loud enough to be heard several kilometers away, prompting hundreds to gather on the streets in confusion and alarm.

Emergency response teams, including Rescue and Firefighting units, have reached the scene, while a heavy police presence has cordoned off the area.

Officials stated that investigations are underway to determine the nature and source of the explosions. The blasts occurred in the vicinity of Gulberg, one of Lahore’s most upscale and sensitive districts.

Read more: LIVE: PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR say every drop of innocent blood will be avenged

The area has been sealed off, and unrelated individuals are being restricted from entry as bomb disposal and intelligence teams begin their preliminary assessment.

Earlier this morning, several key air routes in Lahore and Sialkot were temporarily closed for commercial flights due to prevailing regional tensions, according to airport sources.

The closures, which began early Thursday morning, were expected to remain in effect until 12 noon today. According to a fresh Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued, the Lahore and Sialkot air routes would remain closed till Thursday noon.

“Several air routes within Lahore and Sialkot have been closed for commercial flights,” the Notam added.