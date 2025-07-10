Lahore receives record 136mm rainfall in eight hours

Lahore weather turned pleasant as the city received a record 136 millimetres rainfall in eight hours, ARY News reported, quoting WASA.

According to data released by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the recent rainfall across various parts of Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk received the highest amount of rainfall, recording 178 millimetres.

Jail Road followed with 119 mm, while the airport area registered 60 mm of rain.

The head office in Gulberg recorded 141 mm, Upper Mall 121 mm, and Mughalpura 127 mm. Rainfall in Tajpura stood at 117 mm, Nishtar Town recorded 177 mm, and Chowk Nakhauda saw 131 mm.

In other areas, Pani Wala Talab received 167 mm of rain, Farukhabad recorded 132 mm, and Gulshan Ravi saw 128 mm. Iqbal Town experienced 162 mm, while Samanabad recorded 149 mm.

Johar Town witnessed 133 mm of rainfall, and 139 mm was recorded at Qurtaba Chowk.

The extensive rainfall has provided much-needed relief from the heat, though it also raised concerns over urban flooding in certain low-lying areas.

The cities of Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot, Kasur, Ferozewala, and Sargodha, along with surrounding areas, experienced heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Similarly, heavy rain was recorded in Daska, Narowal, Hafizabad, Safdarabad (Khanqah Dogran), Wazirabad, and Sukhiki, including adjoining regions of Pindi Bhattian and Rojhan.

The weather turned pleasant in Narowal and several other areas following the showers. Wazirabad experienced strong winds along with heavy rainfall, adding to the changing weather pattern in the region.