9th grader allegedly assaulted by school principal in Lahore

LAHORE: A shocking incident has come to light in Lahore, where the principal of a private academy is accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade student, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the principal, identified as Iftikhar, called the ninth-grade students to the academy for extra classes on Sunday. After sending other students away, he allegedly took the victim to the lab room where the assault took place.

The victim’s mother has expressed deep distress over the lack of cooperation from the police. Despite the incident occurring two days ago, she claims that the authorities have not taken any significant action. She has appealed to the officials for justice.

The victim has undergone a medical examination, and the results are awaited. The police have stated that the final conclusions will be drawn once the medical report is available.

In August 2024, a five-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a janitor at Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital.

The accused – identified as Abid Maseeh – allegedly molested the young girl on the fifth floor of the hospital where she was admitted and receiving medical treatment.

As per the details, the incident occurred when the girl’s mother was asleep, upon waking, she discovered the man attempting to sexually molest the girl, and raised an alarm.

The police have arrested Abid Maseeh, the individual involved in the case, after registering a case against him.

Maseeh has reportedly confessed to the crime in a video statement, which has been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are proceeding with the case based on this confession.

Similarly, in July 2024, a nine-year-old girl was a sexually assaulted by a self-taught fake doctor in Surjani town area in Karachi.

According to the details, the doctor involved in the alleged sexual assault of the girl was caught by the local residents and handed over to the police after being subjected to torture.

In her statement, the victim girl said that she was forcibly grabbed and raped by the self-proclaimed doctor in the clinic located in Surjani town area.