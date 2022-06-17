Lahore: Woman abducted in broad daylight, brother thrashed

LAHORE: A group of armed men abducted a woman in broad daylight and thrashed her brother in Hanjarwal area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the suspects have abducted a woman – identified as Naveera – and thrashed her brother, named Noman. Meanwhile, ARY News has acquired the footage of the incident.

In the footage, the accused, named Mubashir, and his accomplice can be seen beating and abusing Noman, while the victim is crying and begging for freedom

Sources told ARY News that when the victim’s mother reached police station, the police refused to register a case against the accused. Three days later, the police lodged the case under the kidnapping sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

On the other hand, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry has demanded a report of the incident from Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, saying that a case has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed for their arrest.

Comments