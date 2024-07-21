Lahore woman gives birth to twins in rikshaw

LAHORE: In an unexpected turn of events, a woman gave birth to twin girls in a rickshaw outside the emergency department of Lahore General Hospital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the security supervisor of the hospital noticed the woman’s distress and immediately informed the doctors, who rushed to the scene.

The medical team, including doctors and nurses, provided timely assistance, ensuring the safe delivery of the twins.

According to the Director of Emergency at Lahore General Hospital, both the mother and the twin girls are in good health.

Earlier. a woman gave birth to quadruplets at a private medical facility in Sargodha, Punjab.

According to details, the wife of a labourer named Irfan, gave birth to quadruplets after six years of marriage. The health of the mother was sound but the newborn babies (two boys and two girls) were in intensive care.

The hospital sources said two of four newborn babies, lost their lives due to low weight, however, two other babies are fit and sound.

Another woman gave birth to sextuplets (six babies) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital in Karachi.

According to Director JPMC, the woman gave birth to the sextuplets via normal delivery, and five out of six children were born alive. “One of the female children could not survive,” he said, adding that among the five surviving children four are boys while one of them is a girl.

He shared that the surviving children have been shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) nursery after having breathing issues.