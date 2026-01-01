Lahore's Mayo Hospital reports 21 monkeypox cases in six months

LAHORE: A total of 21 monkeypox cases have been reported at Mayo Hospital, Lahore over the past six months, ARY News reported, citing officials.

According to hospital authorities, none of the 21 patients diagnosed with monkeypox have any history of recent foreign travel.

At present, nine patients remain under treatment at the Mayo Hospital, the authorities added.

Samples from three suspected monkeypox patients have been sent to the Health Department for testing. Reports indicate that three deaths linked to monkeypox have been recorded in Lahore.

Most of those affected are between the ages of 20 and 45. A nurse and two paramedical staff members at Mayo Hospital have also contracted the virus, while two children are among the confirmed cases.

An isolation ward has been established at Mayo Hospital specifically for the treatment of monkeypox patients.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.