Lahore’s underage driver Afnan records confessional statement

LAHORE: The underage driver Afnan, 14, recorded his confessional statement after being involved in a horrific road accident which claimed the lives of six of a family in Lahore’s Defence Phase VII area, ARY News reported on Monday.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h.

Police lodged a case against the underage driver under sections of overspeeding and negligence. In the video station, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.

Afnan said the car was running at the speed of 110 km/h and lost control of his vehicle due to barriers on both sides and ploughed into another car.

Police said that Afnan’s three to four friends were also sitting in the car at the time of the horrific accident.

Six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area late Saturday night.

According to the police, the ill-fated family was returning to their Shadab Colony home on Ferozepur Road in two cars when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase 7.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukhsana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajad, 26, and Aysha, 22.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Defence-C area when three recklessly driven vehicles collided with one another.

As a result, at least six people including two children, two women and two men were severely injured.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

After the incident, the police team reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation was underway, said police.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the deaths and sought a report from the authorities concerned.