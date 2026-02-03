Laiba Khan continues to dazzle in her wedding functions

Laiba Khan’s wedding celebration continues with show-stopping looks.

The actress recently posted on her Instagram handle, portraying her elegant looks and celebrations from her “Mehndi Night” and “Qawali Night”.

In her Qawali night, she is donned in a traditional outfit, a black flowy gown with heavy details done on the border, whilst intricate details were filled in over the entire dress, her attire further features rich embellishments and patterns in rich tones.

She took her dupatta in a contrasting colour, elegantly draped around her shoulders.

Her hair was nicely done in a sleek ponytail with heavy earrings, that added more glam to her look. Her hands were nicely done with henna. To finish her look, she wears simple green bangles.

On a day earlier, Khan posted insights from her Mehndi Night. She was adorned in an exquisite bridal mehndi outfit, which consisted of a richly embellished lehenga in soft, pastel shades. The dress detailing includes the work of beadwork and sequins.

She wore a delicate, floor-length choli that complements the lehenga. She draped pink hue dupatta from her head and over her shoulder with heavy border detailing. On the other hand, she took a green dupatta with similar detailing over her other shoulder, adding a pop of colour to her pastel theme look.

She finished her look by tying her hair traditionally and wore Sheeshpati on her forehead, which enhanced her features more.