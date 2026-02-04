Laiba Khan gives peak in to her Baraat event

The actress Laiba Khan shared pictures from her Baraat day along with videos. Social media has gone wild.

In the recent posts on Instagram, Laiba Khan shared her look as a “Baraat bride”. She was adorned in a South Asian style bride with a bright red colour lehenga and choli filled with embellishments and intricate details. The outfit was paired with green royal-style jewellery.

In a short reel, she also shared her ruksati moment, where her mother became emotional, and Khan quirkily noted, “Mamma yaar mai nahi ro rhe”. (mamma i’m not going to cry). Whilst comforting her mother, she also said, “Mamma ap ko pata hai na .. mai nae nahi rona, tu ap maat roein. Acha huga insha Allah, ap befikr rhein. Ye banda acha hai tension nahi lo app” (Mamma, you know I am not going to cry, so should you. Everything will be fine Insha Allah. You should be relieved, as this man is good, so don’t worry).

Earlier, the actress shared pictures from her Nikkah, which was held in Madinah. Then she posted an album of the Dua-e-Khair event, followed by her soft look from Dholki. She also hosted an intimate gathering for her bridal shower, for which she wore a black dress, and she looked absolutely stunning with a no-makeup look.

Khan showed off her grooves during the mehndi function, where she wore an orange gharara and paired it with simple yet traditional jewellery.

In her Mayoun, she showed off her yellow flowy dress with simple soft makeup. In another mehndi event, Khan wore a pink hue outfit and paired it with green hued dupatta and Indian sheesh patti.

A day before the grand event, Laiba Khan wore a black flowy dress with simple, traditional jewellery and a sleek ponytail for her Qawali night.