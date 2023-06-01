Laiba Khan’s latest pictures are a hit on social media

The latest set of pictures shared by showbiz starlet Laiba Khan is a total hit across social media platforms.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Wednesday, Laiba Khan posted a bunch of new pictures from a recent vacation on the feed.

The three-picture gallery, captioned with the lyrics of the new Bollywood song ‘Saanjha’ from the upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, sees the fashionista in casual attire, as she posed with a luxury car. She wore a pair of basic black denim with a white tank top and a checkered overshirt.

Khan styled her street look aptly with a pair of sneakers and a black sling bag.

The viral pictures were showered with love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the posts and dropped lovely compliments for Khan in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that the celebrity is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.