Laiba Khan reveals fairytale behind her nikkah in 2024

Laiba Khan revealed the story behind her nikkah in 2024.

In ARY Digital’s special Ramadan transmission Shan-e-Sahoor Laiba Khan revealed that her Nikkah was done with Jawad back in the year 2024.

During the show she told, “since I don’t have much friends in industry, so the news had least chance to get leaked. As there was no source that the news would get transferred from one to another”.

Khan, whilst unfolding her proposal story told, she started acting back in 2018, and after doing small role she was well recognized in the industry. She said, “Jay saw me in that show and I also used to make Tik Tok videos back then”. She further revealed, “he messaged me that I am your fan and he wanted to meet me during his visit in Karachi”.

Khan candidly noted that at that time she rudely refused to him, “Aise kaise ap kissy ko bol sakte hain k mai milne a rha hu”. She stated, “ye 2019 ki baat hai jab mai choti si thee, kher vo message ignore hugia”.

Khan told that she used to ignore birthday wishes from Jawad till 2022. She also stated, “during a media related event he was present there and he was well informed that I will attend the event”. During the event, we simply greeted each other and there was no further conversation at that time.

The next day I received the message from Jawad on Whatsapp, “It was really nice meeting you. He also reminded that he is the same person she met the night before”.

Khan said she asked “ap kon hain”, then he told that I am your biggest fan and took your number from a friend who was also a director. She noted they started simple conversation and after two three months, he asked me to meet him during his Karachi visit.

Khan also revealed that Jawad proposed her and said, “mai ne bhot duniya dekhi hai, mai ne bht logon ko dekha hai. Mai life mai bht saare rishto se guzra hu. Mai ne apni family ke liye bht kuch kia hai. Mai ne sab ke liye sab krlia ab mai apne liye kuch krna chahta hu. Magar mai ne apne liye kuch bhi nhi kia”. He further told her, “mujhe ap se shaadi krne hai”. Laiba responded, “I’m just 19 and I am also working”. Khan candidly revealed that she did revealed her fondness in him. My father accepted the proposal instantly though my mother took bit of time in saying yes.

Laiba revealed in the end, that her nikkah was done back in 2024.