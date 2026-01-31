Laiba Khan reveals her husband in cute carousel

Actress Laiba Khan recently shared a series of captivating images from her mehndi function on Instagram, unveiling her husband, Jawad Khan.

In the vibrant photos, Laiba donned a striking orange ensemble adorned with intricate gold zardozi and tilla work on her choli and gharara pants, creating a regal and fluid silhouette. Her net dupatta featured beautiful gota and tilla detailing, adding to the overall elegance of her look. While her husband has chosen a cream-colored kurta and pajamas for the occasion.

The Instagram carousel was accompanied by the caption: “Ab Khush?.. Say Masha Allah Pls.” Since posting, the comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Previously, Laiba shared images from her bridal shower, where she opted for a sleek black dress complemented by a simple no-makeup look.