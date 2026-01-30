Laiba Khan shares images from bridal shower event

The Pakistani actress shared pictures from her bridal shower event.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, on January 29, Laiba shared a carousel of images from her bridal shower.

She captioned her post as, “A huge thank you to my @stylebykiranraza for arranging the prettiest dinner before my wedding {bridal shower} was everything and more”.

She further added, “So grateful to my girls who were there for me, filling the night with love, laughter, and memories”.

The carousel consists of stunning images, it includes glowing bride-to-be , ingorgeous black dress with an awe-inspiring setup seen behind. Her look was further adorned by her simple jewellery, with a jaw dropping decorations. Laiba Khan kept her makeup simple and subtle makeup, creating a glamorous appearance for the event.

The event was attended by family and close pals, including Tuba Anwer and more. Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express love for the actress. A fan wrote, “My prettiest bride. May Allah keep you like this always”. Another fan commented, “So beautiful smile !”

For those unaware, Laiba recently announced her nikah from Madinah, sharing a few adorable snaps from her big day.