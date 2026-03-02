Laiba Khan talks about her plans after marriage

Laiba Khan revealed her post wedding plans .

During her appearance in Ramadan Transmission Shah-e-Sahoor, she revealed about her plans to continue her work in the industry. Khan stated, “Jay ko tu as such masla nahi hai”. She also said, “vo kehte hain ke kam kro likn quality work huna chahiye acha kaam kro”.

She also said, “asal mai mei kam kr k thora thak gae hu, Kafi arse s kr rhe hu. Mai chah rhe thee ke mai break lo. Likn mae ne kaha jab tak mujhe acha kam mil rha hai thora bht kr lete hu aur”. She continued, “jab thak jao gi, dekhein future mai kia huta hai kia plans bante hai zindagi ke. Jab tak koi khas plan nhi ban rha tab tak kam kr lete hu”.

She also revealed that just two weeks before her wedding she signed a new project and she is currently busy in those shoots.

Khan, during the interview revealed, “ hamara age gap acha khasa hai. Mujhe bachpan mae huta tha ke mera shohar jo hu uss ki body hugi, vo gym jata huga”. She also revealed that she has seen in her circle girls getting married with boys of same age group and they were also had problems in their marriage. She stated, “admi deer se mature huta hai. Larkiyan 15-16 years ki age mai mature hujati hai, likn mard ko time lagta hai”.

She also noted, “ mai jiss s shadi kro use pata hu k rishto ko kaise le k chalna hai, uss ne duniya dekhi hu. Aur mujhe Jay mai ye qualities dekhein hai”. She also quoted, “uss k khud k alfaz hai mai ne apna kabhi socha hi nhi”. She continued, “mai ne notice kia uss mai uss mai sab ke liye bht ahsaas tha”.

She in the end quoted, “mai ne iss industry se bht kuch seekha hai and maturity mujhe bht jaldi agae thee”.