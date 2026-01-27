Laiba Khan shares nikkah pictures from Madinah- who is the groom?

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani drama actress Laiba Khan has surprised fans by announcing her Nikah (Islamic marriage contract) this Tuesday. The actress shared heartwarming moments from the ceremony online, leaving her massive following in awe.

The modest and private ceremony took place at the sacred Masjid-e-Nabvi, a location revered for its peace and blessings. For her big day, Laiba Khan donned a simple white abaya featuring intricate golden dabka embroidery, paired with a vibrant red Nikah dupatta elegantly inscribed with her husband’s name. She shared the photos with the endearing caption “Jawad ki Dulhan.”

While she chose not to share photos of her husband’s face, Laiba expressed her gratitude to her followers, writing:

“Bismillah—a prayer answered, a promise fulfilled. Our Nikah, written by Allah Paak, in the city of peace and blessings. Remember us in your prayers. Mashallah Alhamdulillah

Fans reacted with an outpouring of love, filling the comments with heartfelt prayers and sincere wishes for the couple’s future. One supporter commented on the romantic nature of the reveal, while another jokingly noted, “Very few people noticed Jawad Bhai; everyone is focused on Laiba! Congratulations on such a beautiful step. “Some fans remained in disbelief, asking for confirmation if the news was truly real.

It should be remembered that Laiba Khan has earned a massive following through her stellar performances in hit dramas such as Kaffara, Aafat, Aas Paas, Humraaz, and Baylagaam.

Earlier this weekend, Laiba Khan hinted that she has done her share of acting and would not mind getting married and settling down in life.

In her latest outing on Eid special transmission of ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Laiba Khan spilt future plans regarding her career as an actor, saying, “I just want to work, irrespective of whom I get to work with.”