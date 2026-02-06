Laiba Khan's stunning Valima look leaves fans in awe

Laiba Khan stunned fans with her Valima look.

In the recent Instagram posts, Laiba Khan wore a stunning white maxi with a long trail, crafted with intricate resham embroidery and delicate sequin work, giving her elegant and natural flow. From her hairdo and make-up to her jewellery added the touch of sophistication, while she covered her head with a simple, plain net dupatta.

Earlier, the actress shared pictures from her Nikkah, which was held in Madinah. Then she posted an album of the Dua-e-Khair event, followed by her soft look from Dholki. She also hosted an intimate gathering for her bridal shower, for which she wore a black dress, and she looked absolutely stunning with a no-makeup look.

Khan showed off her grooves during the mehndi function, where she wore an orange gharara and paired it with simple yet traditional jewellery.

In her Mayoun, she showed off her yellow flowy dress with simple soft makeup. In another mehndi event, Khan wore a pink hue outfit and paired it with green hued dupatta and Indian sheesh patti. A day before the grand event, Laiba Khan wore a black flowy dress with simple, traditional jewellery and a sleek ponytail for her Qawali night.

On the main event, Laiba Khan shared her look as a “Baraat bride”. She was adorned in a South Asian style bride with a bright red colour lehenga and choli filled with embellishments and intricate details. The outfit was paired with green royal-style jewellery.

