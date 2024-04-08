‘I was left with 48 hours of life…’: Laila Wasti opens up on her cancer survival journey

Senior actor Laila Wasti courageously opened up about her years-long cancer survival journey and recalled when she was told to have only 48 hours of her life.

During a recent outing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, with veteran actor-director Marina Khan, Laila Wasti looked back at the tough years when she battled cancer, having her complete faith in Allah.

“There is no guarantee to life. It happened a long back when I was left with 48 hours of my life,” began the ‘Sukoon’ actor.

She continued, “On 25th December 2008, I was airlifted to Johns Hopkins in the U.S. and was given the final 48 hours of my life.”

“I was completely healthy. I was visiting the U.S. only for the process of my green card when the doctors informed me about this. I signed the consent forms myself,” Wasti recalled. “At that time, when they told me this, I only said to Allah, ‘Alhamdulillah because I can see, I can hear’. I said, ‘Allah you gave it, and only you will fix it’ and he did.”

Speaking about the long and traumatic treatment, Wasti explained, “I had a bone marrow transplant and almost 5-6 rounds of chemo and radiation [therapies]. I turned almost as the colour of this sofa [pointing at the couch] from head to toe, I lost my hair many times.”

“Although I try and avoid talking about this, I realized that even if me speaking about it gives encouragement to one person [it will be worth it]. But I received thousands of DMs, and people shared that they are going through this and gained encouragement from my interview,” added the seasoned actor.

In her message to those battling cancer, Wasti advised them, “Never give up and have complete faith in Allah.”

