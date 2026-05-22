Lainey Wilson has officially married her longtime partner, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, tying the knot on May 10 in a quiet ceremony held near a waterfall in Dickson, Tennessee, a setting that kept the event largely away from the public spotlight, before attention shifted to her engagement ring.

The couple made their first appearance after the wedding at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where attention quickly shifted to Wilson’s engagement ring rather than the red carpet itself.

While the wedding itself remained relatively low-key, it is Lainey Wilson’s engagement ring that has continued to draw discussion. The piece is understood to be a cluster-style design rather than a traditional solitaire, built around multiple diamonds arranged in a floral-like structure.

Jewellery experts describing the ring note that it combines several cuts, including oval, pear, marquise and round stones, placed together in a layered formation. Three larger diamonds appear to anchor the centre of the design, while smaller stones extend outward, creating what specialists describe as a more sculptural and slightly vintage-inspired look.

Lainey Wilson has long been associated with a distinctive, slightly unconventional personal style, and the ring appears to reflect that same approach, leaning away from minimal designs that have dominated engagement trends in recent years.

Industry observers say cluster-style rings were once more common in earlier decades and are now seeing renewed interest as buyers move toward more individual and expressive designs rather than standard single-stone settings.

Valuations for pieces of this kind vary widely depending on clarity and cut, with estimates for Lainey Wilson’s ring ranging from mid five figures up to potentially $250,000, although exact figures remain unverified.

For Lainey Wilson, the ring has now become one of the most discussed elements of her wedding, adding an unexpected layer of attention to what was otherwise a private and understated ceremony.