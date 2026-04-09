Lainey Wilson’s rise explored in new Netflix documentary

American singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson is heading to Netflix with a new documentary titled Keepin’ Country Cool, offering an inside look at her rise as one of the most talked-about voices in modern country music.

The Netflix documentary is set for a global release on April 22, and it arrives at a moment when her profile is already growing fast across both country and mainstream audiences.

Directed by Amy Scott and produced by Teton Ridge Entertainment, Sandbox Studios, and MakeMake, the documentary follows Lainey Wilson through a phase of career growth where she’s balancing authenticity with the demands that come with wider success.

There’s a clear sense that she isn’t just chasing fame, but trying to protect the roots that shaped her sound.

The story moves between life on the road and quieter personal moments, showing Lainey Wilson as both performer and individual. Raised in Louisiana, she leans into that background, and the documentary highlights how she carries that identity onto bigger stages without losing its influence.

It’s less about manufactured image and more about staying grounded while everything around her scales up.

The project already made its debut at SXSW in Austin, where it drew early attention from critics and industry watchers. Early reactions pointed to her natural presence on screen and the documentary’s more intimate approach, which avoids over-polished storytelling in favor of something more immediate and real.

What stands out is how the film places Lainey Wilson within a newer wave of artists who are reshaping country music without abandoning its core. It shows her working through success, pressure, and expectation in a way that feels steady rather than rushed, which is not always easy to capture.

As her audience continues to expand, Keepin’ Country Cool lands at a key point in her career, giving viewers a closer look at Lainey Wilson while she’s still very much in motion, and clearly not slowing down anytime soon.