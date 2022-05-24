Lal Haveli raided by police for Sheikh Rasheed’s arrest

RAWALPINDI: Police in the wee hours of Tuesday raided former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s residence, Lal Haveli ahead of PTI’s Azadi March, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, last night police raided Lal Haveli to arrest Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. CCTV footage of the raid was obtained by ARY News.

In the footage, a heavy contingent of police can be seen surrounding Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli to arrest the Awami Muslim League chief but failed in doing so.

پولیس راولپنڈی لال حویلی میں داخل ہو رہی ہے#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/vq1bGwkPbd — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 24, 2022

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that four vehicles with government number plates have been deployed outside his Lal Haveli residence ahead of PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

He claimed that police officials without uniforms were deployed along with the vehicle there.

The former interior minister said that he is not afraid of being arrested. “I will not get arrested and I will timely reach the Islamabad march’s venue on May 25 on the call of Imran Khan at any cost.”

