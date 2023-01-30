Lal Haveli’s seven units sealed by ETPB

RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Monday sealed seven units of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the ETPB staff along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rashid to seal it in line with the court’s orders.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. Khan said Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique have ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli.

According to the deputy administrator, Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any documents to establish ownership. The court has also quashed stay order of Sheikh Rasheed on action for evacuation Lal Haveli, he added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and vowed to move the court against sealing of his residence.

Earlier on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

