Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s 770th Annual Urs begins in Sehwan

SEHWAN: Annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar began here on Tuesday as thousands devotees have reached in the shrine city of Sehwan from all parts of the country.

Provincial Adviser for Religious Affairs, Fayaz Ali Butt inaugurated the 770th Annual Urs by laying a Chadar and floral wreath on the grave of the Sufi saint here at Sehwan Sharif.

The ceremonies of the Urs will continue for three days including a literary conference, Sindhi traditional wrestling Malakhro and the recital of Sufi music.

While talking to media at the premises of the mausoleum, the provincial advisor said that he was honoured to be inaugurating the Urs and prayed for blessings of the God for well being of the people of Sindh and Pakistan.

The local administration has taken stringent security measures for the annual Urs.

The facilitation camps have been set up in Sehwan devotees to provide facilities to the guests of the shrine.

